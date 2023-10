শুভমণ গিল অবিহনে ভাৰতে আৰম্ভ কৰিব বিশ্বকাপৰ অভিযানঃ বিপদত টীম ইণ্ডিয়া...

Ready to shine in their Maiden 50-over Cricket World Cup Campaign! 😎



Give it up for our #CWC23 Debutants 😃



𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝗽 𝗕𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗻𝘀 🏟️#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Xdm9jdr86x