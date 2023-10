ৰোহিত শৰ্মাৰ হাতত পতন পাকিস্তানৰ পেছ আক্ৰমণৰ দম্ভঃ বিশ্বকাপত ভাৰত অপ্ৰতিৰোধ্য...

Make it 3⃣ in a row for #TeamIndia! 👏 👏



Shreyas Iyer sails past FIFTY as India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets! 👍 👍



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/H8cOEm3quc#CWC23 | #INDvPAK | #MeninBlue pic.twitter.com/ucoMQf2bmU