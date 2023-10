ভাৰতৰ দৰ্শনীয় বলিং আক্ৰমণঃ ১৯৯ তে স্তব্ধ অষ্ট্ৰেলিয়া...

Innings break!



Australia are all out for 199 courtesy of a solid bowling performance from #TeamIndia 👏👏



Ravindra Jadeja the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/28 👌👌



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ToKaGif9ri#CWC23 | #INDvAUS | #MeninBlue pic.twitter.com/TSf9WN4Bkz