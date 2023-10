আকৌ নীৰজে বঢ়ালে দেশৰ মানঃ কিশোৰ কুমাৰো হৈ পৰিল তাৰকা...

.@Kishore78473748 creates a stir with his shiny #Silver🥈at #AsianGames2022!!



Jena gave his personal best performance with a throw of 87.54 to steal the show!



Many congratulations Jena💪🏻 We are super proud 🤗#Cheer4India#HallaBol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/jpnMF43FXw