অৰুণাচল আৰক্ষীৰ অভিযানত উৎখাত সন্ত্ৰাসবাদীৰ শিবিৰ...

In a daring op launched by APP against ENNG led insurgency, a joint team led by Changlang SP Mihin Gambo and SP SIT Rohit Rajbir Singh engaged with insurgents & destroyed their camp at the Indo-Myan border. Huge recoveries of arms & ammunition made.