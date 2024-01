দেশৰ দীৰ্ঘতম সাগৰীয় সেতু উদ্বোধনঃ আইফেল টাৱাৰতকৈ ১৭ গুণ অধিক লোৰ ব্যৱহাৰ...

#WATCH | The 21.8km long Mumbai Transharbour link (MTHL), now named ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’, built at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore was inaugurated by PM Modi, today



Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM… pic.twitter.com/3iM75feiqr