'মন কি বাত' নহয়, 'মণিপুৰ কি বাত' কওক মোডীয়েঃ প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰীলৈ ৰাজধৰ্ম পালনৰো আহ্বান...

.@narendramodi ji,



Your ‘𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧 𝐊𝐢 𝐁𝐚𝐚𝐭’ should have first included ‘𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐩𝐮𝐫 𝐊𝐢 𝐁𝐚𝐚𝐭’, but in vain.



The situation in the border state is precarious and deeply disturbing.



▫️You have not spoken a word.

▫️You have not chaired a single meeting.

▫️You have…