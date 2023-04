দ্বিতীয় বিশ্বযুদ্ধত যুদ্ধবন্দী হৈ থকা ভাৰতীয় ব্যক্তিগৰাকী...

Indian twitter - Can you help?

I’m trying to trace an Indian Army Prisoner of war from the Second World War. He may be in the photo below. His name was Jai Lal, he was born around 1922 in Madina village, Godhana Tehsil, Rohtak, about 90 kms west of Delhi, in #Haryana . pic.twitter.com/92amkKSNQg