প্ৰাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ৰ শিক্ষয়িত্ৰী ৰশ্মি চৌধুৰীয়ে লাভ কৰিলে বড়ো ভাষাত সাহিত্য অকাডেমী বঁটা..

Congratulations to Smt. Rashmi Choudhury on winning the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in Bodo language for her collection of poems "Sansrini Madira", and Shri Raja Debajit Basumatary on winning the Sahitya Akademi (Translation) Award for his book "Kabuliwalani Bangali Biji". pic.twitter.com/dP9YScz82O