চাইবাৰ অপৰাধীৰ বিৰুদ্ধে মহানগৰ আৰক্ষীৰ অভিযান : জুপিতাৰ পেলেচৰ পৰা আটক ৫জনক

Guwahati Police busted a huge racket of Cyber crime when it simultaneously raided 8 dubious call centres in different parts of the city today. 3 masterminds - Debajyoti Dey@David (31) from Karimganj, Rajan Sidana (39) from Ludhiana & Divyam Arora (31) from Delhi - were arrested. pic.twitter.com/7tNkI4hguW