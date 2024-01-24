বিনোদন

কোনে কোনে পাব অস্কাৰঃ একাডেমী অৱ মোচন পিকচাৰ আৰ্টছ এণ্ড চায়েন্সে মুকলি কৰিলে মনোনয়ন...

কোনে কোনে পাব অস্কাৰঃ একাডেমী অৱ মোচন পিকচাৰ আৰ্টছ এণ্ড চায়েন্সে মুকলি কৰিলে মনোনয়ন...
কোনে কোনে পাব অস্কাৰঃ একাডেমী অৱ মোচন পিকচাৰ আৰ্টছ এণ্ড চায়েন্সে মুকলি কৰিলে মনোনয়ন...
Asomiya Pratidin

ডিজিটেল ডেস্কঃ ২০২৪ ৰ অস্কাৰৰ বাবে তথ্যচিত্ৰৰ শিতানত মনোনীত হৈছে একমাত্ৰ ভাৰতীয় ছবি টু কিল এ টাইগাৰ। এই তথ্য চিত্ৰখন পৰিচালনা কৰিছে নিশা পহুজাই। এইগৰাকী প্ৰতিভাৱান পৰিচালকে ইতিমধ্যে কেইবাটাও আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বঁটা লাভ কৰিবলৈ সক্ষম হৈছে।

উল্লেখ্য যে, মঙ্গলবাৰে একাডেমী অৱ মোচন পিকচাৰ আৰ্টছ এণ্ড চায়েন্সে আনুষ্ঠানিকভাৱে উন্মোচন কৰিলে ৯৬ সংখ্যক অস্কাৰৰ মনোনয়ন। অহা ১০ মাৰ্চত বিয়লি ৪ বজাত অনুষ্ঠিত হ’ব ২০২৪ চনৰ অস্কাৰ বঁটা প্ৰদান অনুষ্ঠান ।

অস্কাৰৰ মনোনয়ন ২০২৪ৰ তালিকা

শ্ৰেষ্ঠ ছবিৰ শিতানত মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things আৰু The Zone of Interest ছবি কেইখনে।

পৰিচালনাৰ শিতানত মনোয়ন লাভ কৰিছে জাষ্টিন ট্ৰিয়েট (Anatomy of a Fall), মাৰ্টিন স্কৰচেজ (Killers of the Flower Moon), ক্ৰিষ্টোফাৰ নোলান (Oppenheimer), য়ৰ্গোছ লেন্থিমোচ (Poor Things) আৰু জনাথন গ্লেজাৰে (The Zone of Interest)।

মুখ্য চৰিত্ৰত শ্ৰেষ্ঠ অভিনেত্ৰীৰ শিতানত মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে এনেট বেনিং (Nyad), লিলি গ্লেডষ্টোন (Killers of the Flower Moon), চেন্দ্ৰা হল্লাৰr (Anatomy of a Fall), কেৰী মুলিগান (Maestro) আৰু এমা ষ্টোনে (Poor Things)।

মুখ্য চৰিত্ৰত শ্ৰেষ্ঠ অভিনেতাৰ শিতানত মনোয়ন লাভ কৰিছে ব্ৰেডলী কুপাৰ (Maestro), কলমেন ডমিঙ্গো (Rustin), পল গিয়ামাট্টি (The Holdovers), চিলিয়ান মাৰ্ফি (Oppenheimer) আৰু জেফ্ৰি ৰাইটে (American Fiction)।

চিত্ৰগ্ৰহণৰ শিতানত মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে El Conde, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer আৰু Poor Things ছবিয়ে। ভিজুৱেল এফেক্টচ শিতানত মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে The Creator, Godzilla Minus One, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One আৰু Napoleon ছবিয়ে।

সহযোগী চৰিত্ৰত মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰা অভিনেত্ৰীৰ তালিকাত ক্ৰমে এমিলি ব্লাণ্ট (Oppenheimer), ডেনিয়েল ব্ৰুকছ (The Color Purple), আমেৰিকা ফেৰেৰা (Barbie), জোডি ফষ্টাৰ (Nyad) আৰু ডা'ভাইন জয় ৰেণ্ডলফ (The Holdovers)।

সাজ-পোছাক ডিজাইনাৰ মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon, Oppenheimer, Poor Things নামৰ ছবি কেইখনে। শব্দৰ শিতানত মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে The Creator, Maestro, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer আৰু The Zone of Interest ছবিয়েয

মূল স্ক'ৰৰ বাবে মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে ক্ৰমে American Fiction, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer আৰু Poor Things ছবিয়ে। অভিযোজিত চিত্ৰনাট্যৰ বাবে মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে American Fiction, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things আৰু The Zone of Interest ছবিয়ে।

মূল চিত্ৰনাট্যৰ শিতানত মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, May December, আৰু Past Lives ছবিয়ে। লাইভ একচন চুটি ছবিৰ শিতানত মনোয়ন লাভ কৰিছে The After, Invincible, Night of Fortune, Red, White and Blue আৰু The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar ছবিয়ে।

নিমেটেড চুটি ছবিৰ শিতানত মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে Letter to a Pig, Ninety-Five Senses, Our Uniform, Pachyderme, War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko ছবিয়ে। সহযোগী চৰিত্ৰত অভিনেতা হিচাপে মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে ষ্টাৰ্লিং কে ব্ৰাউন (American Fictio), ৰবাৰ্ট ডি নিৰো – (Killers of the Flower Moon), ৰবাৰ্ট ডাউনি জুনিয়ৰ (Oppenheimer), ৰিয়ান গছলিং (Barbie) আৰু মাৰ্ক ৰুফালো (Poor Things)।

মূল গীতৰ বাবে মননোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে Flamin’ Hot ছবিৰ The Fire Inside, Barbie ছবিৰ I’m Just Ken from, American Symphonyৰ It Never Went Away, Killers of the Flower Moon ছবিৰ Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) আৰু Barbie ছবিৰ What Was I Made For? গান কেইটাই।

তথ্যচিত্ৰ বৈশিষ্ট্যপূৰ্ণ ছবিৰ শিতানত মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, To Kill a Tiger আৰু 20 Days in Mariupol য়ে। তথ্যচিত্ৰৰ চুটি ছবিৰ শিতানত মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে The ABCs of Book Banning, The Barber of Little Rock, Island in Between,The Last Repair Shop আৰু Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó য়ে।

আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বৈশিষ্ট্যপূৰ্ণ চলচ্চিত্ৰ শিতানত মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে Io Capitano (Italy), Perfect Days (Japan), Society of the Snow (Spain),    The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany) আৰু The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)য়ে। এনিমেটেড ফিচাৰ ছবিৰ শিতানত মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, Nimona, Robot Dreams, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse আৰু Barbieয়ে।

মেকআপ আৰু হেয়াৰষ্টাইলিং শিতানত মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে Golda,     Maestro, Oppenheimer, Poor Things আৰু Society of the Snow ছবিয়ে। প্ৰডাকচন ডিজাইনৰ শিতানত মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon, Oppenheimer আৰু  Poor Things ছবিয়ে। ছবি সম্পাদনা বা ফিল্ম এডিটিঙত মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে Anatomy of a Fall,   The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer আৰু Poor Things ছবিয়ে।

কোনে কোনে পাব অস্কাৰঃ একাডেমী অৱ মোচন পিকচাৰ আৰ্টছ এণ্ড চায়েন্সে মুকলি কৰিলে মনোনয়ন...
পবিতৰাৰ গোনা ম'হৰ আক্ৰমণত দৰিদ্ৰ ৰত্নেশ্বৰে চটফটাইছে বিচনাতঃ খবৰ নাই বন বিভাগৰ...
অস্কাৰ

Related Stories

No stories found.
Code:
logo
Asomiya Pratidin
www.asomiyapratidin.in