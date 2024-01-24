কোনে কোনে পাব অস্কাৰঃ একাডেমী অৱ মোচন পিকচাৰ আৰ্টছ এণ্ড চায়েন্সে মুকলি কৰিলে মনোনয়ন...

শ্ৰেষ্ঠ ছবিৰ শিতানত মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things আৰু The Zone of Interest ছবি কেইখনে।

পৰিচালনাৰ শিতানত মনোয়ন লাভ কৰিছে জাষ্টিন ট্ৰিয়েট (Anatomy of a Fall), মাৰ্টিন স্কৰচেজ (Killers of the Flower Moon), ক্ৰিষ্টোফাৰ নোলান (Oppenheimer), য়ৰ্গোছ লেন্থিমোচ (Poor Things) আৰু জনাথন গ্লেজাৰে (The Zone of Interest)।

মুখ্য চৰিত্ৰত শ্ৰেষ্ঠ অভিনেত্ৰীৰ শিতানত মনোনয়ন লাভ কৰিছে এনেট বেনিং (Nyad), লিলি গ্লেডষ্টোন (Killers of the Flower Moon), চেন্দ্ৰা হল্লাৰr (Anatomy of a Fall), কেৰী মুলিগান (Maestro) আৰু এমা ষ্টোনে (Poor Things)।