ঠিকাভিত্তিক ১৩২৪ গৰাকী কম্পিউটাৰ প্ৰশিক্ষকৰ বাবে শিক্ষামন্ত্ৰীয়ে দিলে ভাল খবৰ

Assam Govt. has already decided to extend the service of 𝟏𝟑𝟐𝟒 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 under @SchoolEdnAssam up to 2026. The original figure was 1340, but some of them have left the job bringing the number down to 1324 now. @pratidinasomiya…