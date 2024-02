চিলাপথাৰত মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীৰ পট্টা বিতৰণ, লাচিত বৰফুকনৰ আৱক্ষ প্ৰতিমূৰ্তি উন্মোচন...

বীৰ লাচিত প্ৰণামো তোমাক 🙏



Dedicated a statue of the brave Ahom General, Mahabir Lachit Barphukan at Dhemaji today.



Lachit's ideals continue to inspire us to serve Aai Asomi with vigour and we are taking all steps to popularise his legacy across Bharat. pic.twitter.com/QpYJ5LHlzs