কোকৰাঝাৰৰ গ্ৰীণফিল্ডত বিশ্ব শান্তিৰ বাবে মহাযজ্ঞঃ কেইবা কোটি টকাৰ অনুদান মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীৰ...

क ' क ' राझाड़आव ब्रह्मा धर्म समितिजों खुंजानाय महा यज्ञआव आरज गाबनाय ।



Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma united the Bodo Community through spirituality. Today, I joined 50,000 of his devotees to perform Maha Yagya in Kokrajhar.



His philosophy places Agni as form of Param Brahma. pic.twitter.com/gzdEOhQmdo