ৱাংখেড়েত এয়া কাৰ প্ৰতিমূৰ্তি? শচীনৰ নে স্মিথৰ ? সামাজিক মাধ্যমত চলিছে বিতৰ্ক...

This is the same straight lofted shot by @sachin_rt off Michael Kasprowicz in Sharjah, that went for a six and Tony Greg in the commentary was giving his lungs a hard time.

Sachin scored 134 in that game and it was his birthday, 24.04.1998.#DesertStorm #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/OAyI59TjYE