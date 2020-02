অভিনেত্ৰী তাপসীৰ ছবি ‘থপ্পড়’ৰ ট্ৰেইলাৰ মুকলিৰ পাছত কেন্দ্ৰীয় মন্ত্ৰী স্মৃতি ইৰাণীৰ প্ৰতিক্ৰিয়া…

View this post on Instagram

How many think “ki maar pitai sirf gareeb auraton ke hi pati karte hai” How many believe “ki educated aadmi kabhi haath nahi uthata” How many tell their girls their daughter in laws“ koi baat nahi beta aisa to humare saath bhi hua lekin dekho aaj kitne khush hai“ I might not support the political ideology of the director or may disagree with some actors on some issues but this is a story that I will definitely watch and hope people watch it with their families. It’s not ok to hit a woman … not even a slap … not even JUST one slap Courtesy: @tseries.official