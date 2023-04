প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰীৰ আগমণৰ পূৰ্বে বিজেপি সভাপতিক মাজনিশা চোচৰাই নিলে আৰক্ষীয়ে...

Fear is real in BRS.!



First they stop me from conducting press meet & now arrest me late in night.



My only mistake is to Question BRS govt on its wrong doings.



Do not stop questioning BRS even if I am jailed.



Jai Sri Ram !

Bharat Mata ki Jai !

Jai Telangana ! ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/hzdHtwVIoR