শিৱসেনাই পালে মাত্ৰ এজন ৰাজ্যমন্ত্ৰীঃ দলৰ মাজত মুকলি অসন্তুষ্টি...

#WATCH | Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra | On Shiv Sena getting one MoS seat in Central govt, party MP Shrirang Barne says, "Shiv Sena is an old ally of BJP-NDA. Yesterday, Shiv Sena got one MoS seat, but I think the party should have got a Cabinet berth like Majhi ji's and… pic.twitter.com/G1R5V71M5O