পথ দুৰ্ঘটনাই প্ৰাণ ল'লে একেটা পৰিয়ালৰে ৫ গৰাকী সদস্যৰ

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Five people, including four members of the same family from Madurai's Villapuram, were killed when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway: Madurai district SP Arvind



(CCTV footage source:… pic.twitter.com/kFCzEvttJW