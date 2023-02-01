ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয়

বৰফৰ শুভ্ৰ চাদৰে আৱৰি ধৰিছে দেশক, স্তব্ধ দৈনন্দিন জীৱন...

আলোকচিত্ৰ ইন্টাৰনেটৰ সৌজন্যত
Asomiya Pratidin

প্ৰচণ্ড শীতে স্তব্ধ কৰিছে দেশৰ বহু প্ৰান্তৰ দৈনন্দিন জীৱন । তুষাৰপাতৰ বাবে ব্যাহত হৈ পৰিছে জীৱন প্ৰণালী । কিন্তু তাৰেই মাজতেই এই তুষাৰপাতে দি গ'ল প্ৰকৃতিৰ এক অনন্য ৰূপৰ নিদৰ্শন । বিখ্যাত আমেৰিকান কবি ৱাল্টাৰ হুইটমেনৰ Sounds of Winter ৰ সেই পংক্তিটোৰ দৰেই এতিয়া ভাৰতবৰ্ষ - The whispering air—even the mute crops, garner'd apples, corn, Children's and women's tones—rhythm of many a farmer and of flail, And old man's garrulous lips among the rest, Think not we give out yet, Forth from these snowy hairs we keep up yet the lilt.

Umer Asif
snowfall

