বৰফৰ শুভ্ৰ চাদৰে আৱৰি ধৰিছে দেশক, স্তব্ধ দৈনন্দিন জীৱন...

প্ৰচণ্ড শীতে স্তব্ধ কৰিছে দেশৰ বহু প্ৰান্তৰ দৈনন্দিন জীৱন । তুষাৰপাতৰ বাবে ব্যাহত হৈ পৰিছে জীৱন প্ৰণালী । কিন্তু তাৰেই মাজতেই এই তুষাৰপাতে দি গ'ল প্ৰকৃতিৰ এক অনন্য ৰূপৰ নিদৰ্শন । বিখ্যাত আমেৰিকান কবি ৱাল্টাৰ হুইটমেনৰ Sounds of Winter ৰ সেই পংক্তিটোৰ দৰেই এতিয়া ভাৰতবৰ্ষ - The whispering air—even the mute crops, garner'd apples, corn, Children's and women's tones—rhythm of many a farmer and of flail, And old man's garrulous lips among the rest, Think not we give out yet, Forth from these snowy hairs we keep up yet the lilt.