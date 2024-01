মণিপুৰ চৰকাৰে দিয়া নাই অনুমতিঃ ভাৰত জোড়ো ন্যায় যাত্ৰাত বাধা...

Though Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri N. Biren Singh, refused to allow us to use Hapta Kangjeibung,Palace Compound, in Imphal,for launching Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur, but we will still launch & start the Yatra with the people of Manipur on 14th January,2024, in Manipur. pic.twitter.com/oCiRADj4Lb