২০২২ ৰ বিয়লিত নগঁঞা : গতিশীল সময়ৰ বলুকাত খোজ দিলে এইসকলে...

My heartiest congratulations to eminent writer & senior journalist Shri Manoj Kr Goswami on winning the Sahitya Akademi Award in Assamese for his book titled "Bhool Satya", and Prof. Juri Dutta, on winning the #SahityaAkademi (Translation) Award for "Kacharithi: Aaraya Nari". pic.twitter.com/d9XhNPcmgy