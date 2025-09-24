অসমত শ্যামকানুৰ 'NO Entry': মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীৰ ঘোষণা...

ডিজিটেল ডেস্কঃ নৰ্থ ইষ্ট ইণ্ডিয়া ফেষ্টিভেলৰ আয়োজক শ্যামকানু মহন্তক নিষিদ্ধ কৰিলে অসম চৰকাৰে। শ্যামকানু মহন্তৰ উপৰিও তেওঁৰ সংস্থাক অসম চৰকাৰে নিষিদ্ধ কৰাৰ কথা ঘোষণা কৰিছে ।

আজি এক্স হেণ্ডেলৰ জৰিয়তে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ড০ হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মাই এই কথা উল্লেখ কৰি কয় যে, অসম চৰকাৰে সিদ্ধান্ত লৈছে শ্যামকানু মহন্ত আৰু তেওঁৰ সৈতে জড়িত কোনো সংস্থাক ৰাজ্যৰ ভিতৰত কোনো অনুষ্ঠান বা উৎ আয়োজন কৰাত নিষিদ্ধ কৰা হ’ব।

তাৰোপৰি ৰাজ্য চৰকাৰে তেওঁৰ সংস্থাক প্ৰত্যক্ষ অথবা পৰোক্ষভাৱে কোনো ধৰণৰ আৰ্থিক অনুদান, বিজ্ঞাপন নিদিয়াৰ লগতে তেওঁৰ অনুষ্ঠানৰো পৃষ্ঠপোষকতা নকৰে। কেৱল সেয়াই নহয়, কেন্দ্ৰীয় চৰকাৰকো এই সন্দৰ্ভত অনুৰোধ জনাব অসম চৰকাৰে। শ্যামকানু মহন্ত আৰু তেওঁ জড়িত হৈ থকা সংস্থালৈ কোনো ধৰণৰ আৰ্থিক সহযোগিতা, পৃষ্ঠপোষকতা প্ৰদান নকৰিবলৈ কেন্দ্ৰীয় চৰকাৰক আহ্বান জনাব অসম চৰকাৰে।

মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ড০ হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মাই এই সন্দৰ্ভত এক্স হেণ্ডেলত লিখিছে এইদৰে- The State Government has decided to prohibit Shri Syamkanu Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within the State of Assam. Further, the State Government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement, or sponsorship to any event with which he is associated, either directly or indirectly. The State Government will also request the Government of India not to extend any financial assistance or sponsorship to him in any manner.