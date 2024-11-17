এই ৰোগত আক্ৰান্তসকলে ল’ব লাগে ভৰিৰ বিশেষ যত্ন

The number of people with diabetes is increasing worldwide . The disease is not fatal in the beginning but is dangerous if neglected. These patients should take special care of their feet as the disease has high sugar levels, which adversely affects blood circulation and the nervous system. It increases the risk of stiffness, tingling and skin lesions or ulcers in the feet. If not treated in time, it can become serious.Minor foot injuries caused by diabetes take time to heal. If these injuries are not treated properly, they can develop into ulcers and become infected.

Redness or swelling of the skin: The skin of the infected area may become red.

Tingling or stiffness: Impact on the nerves in the legs can cause pain or stiffness.

Injuries not healing quickly: Injuries take time to heal.It hurts to touch.

Dryness of the skin of the feet: The skin of the feet becomes dry and lifeless due to reduced blood circulation.

Protect your feet as follows:

Clean: Wash and dry your feet thoroughly regularly and use moisturizer. Always cut your nails short.

Comfortable footwear: Wear comfortable and closed shoes to avoid foot injury.

Don’t smoke: Smoking has a bad effect on blood circulation, which increases the risk of infection.

Blood sugar levels: Check your blood sugar levels regularly and follow the rules prescribed by your doctor.

Check your feet: Pay special attention to your feet every day. Check for any injuries, cuts or swelling.

When do I need to amputate my leg?

If the ulcer is not treated at the right time and the infection continues, the nerves and blood vessels are damaged due to deep and serious infection. In this situation, doctors may be forced to amputate the infected leg to prevent the spread of the infection to the rest of the body. Therefore, it is very important for people with diabetes to take special care of their feet and seek medical attention immediately if they notice any signs of problems.

