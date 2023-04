দৃষ্টিহীনক দৃষ্টি দিয়া, ব্ৰেইল হেমকোষত বিশ্বজুৰি পৰিছে পুষ্পবৃষ্টি

The largest bilingual braille dictionary is 90,640 word entries and was achieved by Jayanta Baruah and Hemkosh Prakashan (both India), in Guwahati, Assam, India, as verified on 24 April 2023. Jayanta Baruah, in a bid to continue the ‘HEMKOSH’ legacy, as the grandson of Late Hemchandra Baruah, conceptualised, and published the Largest bilingual braille dictionary, named ‘Hemkosh’. This edition of ‘Hemkosh’ comprises of approximately 10,000 pages comprising more than 15 volumes. Jayanta Baruah has also donated (free of cost), the dictionary copies to all the educational institutions for the visually impaired students, universities, state and central libraries, as well as the national library.