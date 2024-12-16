তিনিদিনীয়া ভ্ৰমণসূচীৰে ভূটানত সপত্নীক হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মা

ডিজিটেল ডেস্কঃ তিনিদিনীয়া ভ্ৰমণসূচীৰে আজি চুবুৰীয়া বিদেশ ৰাষ্ট্ৰ ভূটানত উপস্থিত হৈছেগৈ ৰাজ্যৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ড০ হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মা। ভূটানৰ ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় দিৱসত অংশগ্ৰহণৰ কৰিবৰ বাবে চুবুৰীয়া দেশখনত উপস্থিত হৈছেগৈ সপত্নীক উপস্থিত ড০ হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মা।

Just landed in Thimphu 🇧🇹



Thankful to H.E Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel, Foreign Minister of Bhutan for welcoming Riniki and me at the Airport.



I look forward to boosting Bharat’s ties with this beautiful nation during my three day visit.@Indiainbhutan pic.twitter.com/sqB3bysnzr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 16, 2024

আজি দিনৰ ভাগত সপত্নীক ড০ শৰ্মাই ভূটানৰ থিম্ফু বিমান বন্দৰত অৱতৰণ কৰাৰ পাছতে তেওঁক আদৰণি জনাই ভূটানৰ বৈদেশিক মন্ত্ৰী এইছ ই লিয়ংপো ডি এন ধুংগিয়েলে। এই বিষয়ে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ড০ শৰ্মাই তেওঁৰ সামাজিক মাধ্যমত উল্লেখ কৰিছে।

Riniki and I were absolutely mesmerised by the heart touching display of Assam’s culture in Thimphu.



Nothing gives me greater joy than to see our great culture going beyond Bharat’s frontiers.#AssamBhutanFriendship🇮🇳🇧🇹 pic.twitter.com/FXiS1HvLAZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 16, 2024

থিম্ফুত অৱতৰণ কৰাৰ পাছতে ড০ শৰ্মাই এই বিষয়ে সামাজিক মাধ্যমৰ জৰিয়তে অৱগত কৰিছে। বিমান বন্দৰত অৱতৰণ কৰাৰ পাছতে তেওঁক আদৰণি জোনাৱাৰ বাবে তেওঁ বিদেশ ৰাষ্ট্ৰখনৰ বিদেশ মন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীক ধন্যবাদ জনাইছে।

Thank you for the warm embrace and affection H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan. @tsheringtobgay #AssamBhutanFriendship 🇮🇳🇧🇹 pic.twitter.com/u3tABIfmwr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 16, 2024

ড০ শৰ্মাই তেওঁৰ তিনিদিনীয়া ভ্ৰমণৰ সময়ত চুবুৰীয়া দেশখনৰ সৈতে ভাৰতৰ সম্পৰ্ক বৃদ্ধি কৰাৰ বাবে আশাবাদী বুলিও উল্লেখ কৰিছে। উল্লেখ্য যে, ভূটানৰ ৰাজকীয় চৰকাৰৰ আমন্ত্ৰণ মৰ্মে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ড০ শৰ্মাই দেশখনলৈ তিনিদিনীয়া ভ্ৰমণ বাবে গৈছে। অহা ১৯ ডিচেম্বৰত তেওঁ পুনৰ স্বদেশলৈ উভতিব।

ভূটানৰ ৰাজকীয় চৰকাৰৰ বিবৃতি অনুসৰি মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ড০ শৰ্মাৰ সৈতে অসম চৰকাৰৰ কেইবাজনো জ্যেষ্ঠ বিষয়াও গৈছে। ভ্ৰমণৰ আজি প্ৰথম দিনটোতে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ড০ শৰ্মাই ভূটানৰ নৃপতি জিগমে খেছাৰ নামগ্যাল ৱাংচুকৰ আতিথ্য গ্ৰহণ কৰে। এডভাণ্টেজ আছাম শোভাযাত্ৰাত তেওঁ অংশগ্ৰহণ কৰাৰ বাবে কৃতজ্ঞতাও স্বীকাৰ কৰিছে ড০ শৰ্মাই।

I am deeply honoured by the special gesture by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck who graced the #AdvantageAsssam roadshow.



His Majesty’s warmth and hospitality reinforce the special bond that ties the wonderful people of Bhutan and India!… pic.twitter.com/NZkTZxU5oW — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 16, 2024

তাৰ পূৰ্বে তেওঁ ভূটানৰ প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী দাছ’ ছেৰিং টবগে’ক সাক্ষাত কৰে। সন্ধিয়ালৈ থিম্ফুত এডভাণ্টেজ আছামৰ এক ৰোড শ্ব’ হয় আৰু ইয়াৰ পৰাই ২০২৫ ত গুৱাহাটীত অনুষ্ঠিত হ’বলগীয়া এডভাণ্টেজ আছাম সন্মিলনত সহযোগিতা জনাবলৈ আদৰণি জনায়।

মন কৰিবলগীয়া যে, ভূটানৰ ৰাজ্য আতিথ্য লাভ কৰা অসমৰ প্ৰথমগৰাকী মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী হিচাপে বিবেচিত হৈছে ড০ হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মা। তেওঁক আজি থিম্ফুত ভূটানৰ একাংশ যুৱক-যুৱতীয়ে বিহু নৃত্যৰে আদৰণি জনায়।