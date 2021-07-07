কেন্দ্ৰীয় মন্ত্ৰী ৰূপে শপত গ্ৰহণৰ পাছত সৰ্বানন্দ সোণোৱালক শুভেচ্ছা জ্ঞাপন মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মাৰ…

ডিজিটেল ডেস্কঃ কেন্দ্ৰীয় মন্ত্ৰী ৰূপে শপত গ্ৰহণ কৰিলে প্ৰাক্তন মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী সৰ্বানন্দ সোণোৱালে। ৰাষ্ট্ৰপতি ভৱনত ইংৰাজীতেই শপত ল’লে তেওঁ। সৰ্বানন্দ সোণোৱালক কি দপ্তৰৰ দায়িত্ব প্ৰদান কৰা হ’ব সেই সন্দৰ্ভত এতিয়ালৈকে জানিব পৰা হোৱা নাই।

ইফালে, কেন্দ্ৰীয় মন্ত্ৰী ৰূপে শপত লোৱাৰ পাছতে সৰ্বানন্দ সোণোৱালক শুভেচ্ছা জনাইছে মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মাই। তেওঁ টুইটাৰত লিখিছে- ‘My sincere gratitude to you Aadarniya PM Sri @narendramodi for giving Assam the great honor by inducting Sri @sarbanandsonwal as a Cabinet Minister in Union Cabinet. Assam is elated today as in past 25 years no one ever occupied a Cabinet post since 1996. We’re proud & grateful.’

লগতে তেওঁ টুইটাৰত লিখিছে- ‘I am proud at Sri @sarbanandsonwal getting a berth in the Union Cabinet. I recall with pride my long personal association with Sri Sonowal and great opportunities that we had to work together, for prosperity of Assam. I shall continue to learn, and draw strength from him.’