ৰাজ্যত আনুষ্ঠানিক ভাবে বন্ধ হ’ল চৰকাৰী খণ্ডৰ মাদ্ৰাছা ।

Historic & Progressive!



Glad that The Assam Repealing Act 2020 has recieved the assent of Hon Governor & has come into effect. Madrassa Edu Provincialisation Act, 1995 and Assam Madrassa Education Act, 2018 stand repealed. All govt Madrassas will run as general education inst.