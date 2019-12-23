ঝাৰখণ্ডত বিধ্বস্ত বিজেপি, কি ক’লে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোডীয়ে…

ঝাৰখণ্ডত বিধ্বস্ত বিজেপি, কি ক’লে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোডীয়ে…
- ঝাৰখণ্ড বিধানসভা নিৰ্বাচনৰ ভোটগণনাৰ মাজতে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোডীৰ টুইট।
- প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে টুইটাৰত ধন্যবাদ জনালে ঝাৰখণ্ডৰ ৰাইজক।
- তেওঁ লিখিলে, ‘মই বিজেপিক ৰাজ্যখনত সেৱা আগবঢ়াবলৈ সুযোগ দিয়াৰ বাবে ঝাৰখণ্ডৰ লোকসকলক ধন্যবাদ জনাইছো।’
- ‘মই দলৰ কাৰ্যকৰ্তাসকলকো ধন্যবাদ জনাইছো।’
I thank the people of Jharkhand for having given @BJP4India the opportunity to serve the state for many years. I also applaud the hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts.
We will continue serving the state and raising people-centric issues in the times to come.
- ‘আমি ৰাজ্যখনত সেৱা আগবঢ়াই যাম।’
- আন এটা টুইটত প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে অভিনন্দন জনালে পৰৱৰ্তী মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী পদৰ প্ৰাৰ্থী হেমন্ত চোৰেনক।
Congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM Ji and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state