ঝাৰখণ্ডত বিধ্বস্ত বিজেপি, কি ক’লে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোডীয়ে…

ঝাৰখণ্ডত বিধ্বস্ত বিজেপি, কি ক'লে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোডীয়ে…  •  ঝাৰখণ্ডত পৰাজয় স্বীকাৰ কৰি অমিত শ্বাহে কৰিলে টুইট..  •  ঝাৰখণ্ড বিধানসভা নিৰ্বাচনৰ শেহতীয়া ফলাফল, কোন দল কিমান আসনত হৈছে জয়ী...  •  বঙাইগাঁৱত নাগৰিকত্ব সংশোধনী আইন বিৰোধী আন্দোলনৰ ২ নেতাক কাৰাগাৰলৈ  •  প্ৰীমিয়াৰ লীগঃ ফ্ৰেইণ্ড ছ'চাইটীৰ সহজ জয়  •  নাগৰিকত্ব সংশোধনী আইনৰ বিৰোধিতাৰে বটদ্ৰৱাৰ ৰাইডঙীয়াত জ্যেষ্ঠ নাগৰিকৰ গণ অৱস্থান-প্ৰতিবাদী কাৰ্যসূচী, VIDEO  •  হেমন্ত চোৰেণ হ'ব ঝাৰখণ্ডৰ পৰৱৰ্তী মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী!  •  'বিজেপিৰ কৰ্মকৰ্তা জগদ্বীপ ধনখড় গ' বেক' লিখা পোষ্টাৰ প্ৰদৰ্শনেৰে যাদৱপুৰ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ত উত্তাল প্ৰতিবাদ, গাড়ীৰ ভিতৰতে আবদ্ধ ৰাজ্যপাল...  •  নাগৰিকত্ব সংশোধনী আইনৰ সমৰ্থন পশ্চিম বংগত বিজেপিৰ বিশাল সমদল...  •  জে এম এমৰ কাৰ্যকৰী অধ্যক্ষ হেমন্ত সৰেন আগবাঢ়ি আছে বৰহাইট সমষ্টিত, পিছ পৰি আছে ডুমকাত...
ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয়

ঝাৰখণ্ডত বিধ্বস্ত বিজেপি, কি ক'লে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী মোডীয়ে…

  • ঝাৰখণ্ড বিধানসভা নিৰ্বাচনৰ ভোটগণনাৰ মাজতে প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী নৰেন্দ্ৰ মোডীৰ টুইট।
  • প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে টুইটাৰত ধন্যবাদ জনালে ঝাৰখণ্ডৰ ৰাইজক।
  • তেওঁ লিখিলে, ‘মই বিজেপিক ৰাজ্যখনত সেৱা আগবঢ়াবলৈ সুযোগ দিয়াৰ বাবে ঝাৰখণ্ডৰ লোকসকলক ধন্যবাদ জনাইছো।’
  • ‘মই দলৰ কাৰ্যকৰ্তাসকলকো ধন্যবাদ জনাইছো।’

I thank the people of Jharkhand for having given @BJP4India the opportunity to serve the state for many years. I also applaud the hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts.

We will continue serving the state and raising people-centric issues in the times to come.

  • ‘আমি ৰাজ্যখনত সেৱা আগবঢ়াই যাম।’
  • আন এটা টুইটত প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰীগৰাকীয়ে অভিনন্দন জনালে পৰৱৰ্তী মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী পদৰ প্ৰাৰ্থী হেমন্ত চোৰেনক।

Congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM Ji and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state

