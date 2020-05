সংগীত সেতু, LIVE

#IForIndia is LIVE! Your favorite leading actors, musicians, singers, sportspersons and business leaders are here to entertain you from their homes, with performances straight from their hearts. They promised to keep the show going and now it’s time to play your part! 100% of all proceeds of #IForIndia will go to GiveIndia’s Covid 19 relief efforts. This will help provide PPE kits to healthcare workers and food, rations, and cash relief to daily wagers and migrant workers. Do your bit. DONATE NOW! Press the Donate button | For UPI Payments please visit – https://pages.razorpay.com/IforIndia | Click here fb.me/IforIndiaFundraiser Min donation INR 150/-.All Debit/Credit Cards on Visa/Mastercard/Rupay. For UPI (no min limit)#IForIndia is produced by, and posted here on behalf of, Fountainhead Entertainment Pvt Ltd who are responsible for the content.