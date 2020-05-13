৩ দিনৰ বাবে বন্ধ থাকিব ফাঁচীবজাৰৰ ব্যৱসায়িক প্ৰতিষ্ঠান, কাৰ্যালয়…

KIND ATTENTION TO EVERYONE.

REQUEST TO SHUT DOWN THE SHOPS AND STAY IN QUARANTINE FOR THE NEXT 3 DAYS.

As the cases of coronavirus increases in the city. For safety of everyone , all the business community, traders, offices and residence of the area mentioned below are requested to shut down their business establisments and offices with immediate effect for next 3 days for the safety of the society and sanitization purpose. The areas are TRP ROAD , KEDAR ROAD , MG ROAD, HB ROAD, CHAMBER ROAD MS ROAD, MM ROAD , SRCB ROAD & ALL INTERNAL ROAD CONNECTED TO THESE ROADS.

Further I also request to kindly take care of your entire family, employees for the safety of all of them. If necessary, self check up should be done of all the people living in this area. I also suggest please inform all the labours of your shops to stay at their own homes and not to come to the market for work now tonight itself. They should also be advised to get themselves checked.

Further I suggest if any problem is felt, you may talk to neighbouring Police Station for solving the problem through the Administration.

Regards,

MP Jain

President

Kamrup Chamber Of Commerce