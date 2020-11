Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 13-11-2020, 03:23:49 IST, Lat: 26.45 & Long: 93.61, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 61km N of Dimapur, Nagaland, India for more information https://t.co/bUm3SwVdJG @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/Bqpk2bOxsB